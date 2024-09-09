Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - See Beyond The Duopoly & Take Responsibility For Your Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TheLastAmericanVagabond
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
Joining me today is Catherine Austin Fitts, here to discuss the the upcoming election, the problem of the two party illusion, and how we must remove the propaganda-laden political veil from our eyes and recognize that one president cannot change the broken-by-design system in which we find ourselves (even if they truly wanted to) and take back responsibility for our future from career politicians, oligarchs, and technocrats who care only about their own power and control. We also discuss the impending digital control structure being built around us -- by both the Left and the Right (otherwise simply known as Your Government) -- as we are inundated by never ending indoctrination in the form of corporate media (MSM) and mainstream alternative media (MAM) -- as well as the solutions to overcome this imminent risk.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/catherine-austin-fitts-9-6-24
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get A Privacy Phone/Laptop & Support TLAV (Promo code TLAV50) https://abovephone.com/?above=tlav
Get TLAV Apparel:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research