Tucker goes shopping in Russia, and finds more lies told to Americans by our leaders.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
567 views • 02/15/2024

Tucker Carlson Visits Russian Grocery Store, Discovers Americans Have Been Told a Lie


Tucker Carlson has released a new video on his website that gives an inside look at a grocery store in Moscow, Russia.


The video, which is for subscribers only, is titled TC Shorts: The Moscow Grocery Store, and in the description of the video, Tucker writes, “We’ve been told sanctions on Russia have had a devastating effect on its economy. We visited a grocery store in Moscow and found a very different situation.”


In the video, Tucker points out that sanctions by the United States and other European nations have had no impact on grocery stores in Russia despite the corporate media claiming so.


Tucker also showed the large variety of food the Moscow supermarket contained and noted their prices are much more affordable than in the U.S.

russiatucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson shortssupermarket visit
