Riccardo Bosi: All Law Derives From Us

It’s Called Sovereignty
* The black hats keep testing you; they’re increasing the pressure to see where people will fold.
* If you don’t stand up and fight against the things you don’t want, you will get them.
* If you don’t fight for the things you do want, you will lose them.
* Sovereign individuals don’t need to ask permission; we have certain rights.
* Government gives us nothing; they are our employees and we delegate certain constrained powers to them.
* We the people are the highest court in the land.
* Every time you see another threat, you have to act — and be persistent.
p.s. The “Government Corporation” Thing
* It’s critical that the fact that the gubment is a [profit-driven] corporation has been revealed.
* The good news: that corporation is now bankrupt; and the country is being run by President Trump.
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (10 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v2z7dxq-australiaone-party-australiaone-update-10-july-2023.html