BIG PHARMA "CURE PREVENTION PROGRAM". EVIL ON DISPLAY

HEY MODERATOR, IM JUST GONNA KEEP POSTING THIS.

THIRD ATTEMPT. BRIGHTEON KEEPS TRYING TO HIDE THIS

Seriously offensive stuff here. This is how things like cancer keep killing people. This is how Big Pharma stays in position to poison people who just want to live and feel they have no choice but to take the poison... It's becuz that's all they're offering. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS.... Sick due to diseases they shouldn't have, poisoned by those offering hope... it's sick and twisted. health and weatth extraction complete. This is how they keep cures from ever finding the light of day. This how a simple organism like mycoplasma rues the day. But becuz of them, we re finally finding the truth. You don't have to die of these diseases. Life doesn't have to be that way... Just a few minutes of research will get you onto a road of treatment. If you have trouble which direction to go, reach out. I'll help you..hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

