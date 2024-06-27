BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prison Camps For Political Dissidents In All 50 States
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
337 views • 10 months ago

America Is Building These Secret Facilities In All 50 States

* Prison facilities are being built in every state to hold millions of political dissidents.

* The U.S. government has been framing American patriots as the enemy for decades.

* Those who have been in control of the government for generations have no interest in serving the people in accordance to the Constitution or otherwise.

* Our country is being destroyed from within; and the rule of law has been weaponized against those who defend it.

* Hundreds of innocent Americans have been arrested and jailed — for years — because they chose to peacefully protest.

* Several have been tortured.

* The soldiers of the New World Order are not going to die easy.


Reese Reports | 26 June 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=667c2896ccfc310cf2948065

Keywords
rule of lawlibertyconstitutionpolice statejulian assange1st amendmentfirst amendment1aconcentration campnew world ordertyrannygreg reeseweaponizationinjusticegulagenemy of the stateimprisonmentfema campprison camppolitical prisonerpolitical dissidentdetention facilityclayton morrispoliticizationjj carrell
