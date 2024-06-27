Prison Camps For Political Dissidents In All 50 States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Is Building These Secret Facilities In All 50 States
* Prison facilities are being built in every state to hold millions of political dissidents.
* The U.S. government has been framing American patriots as the enemy for decades.
* Those who have been in control of the government for generations have no interest in serving the people in accordance to the Constitution or otherwise.
* Our country is being destroyed from within; and the rule of law has been weaponized against those who defend it.
* Hundreds of innocent Americans have been arrested and jailed — for years — because they chose to peacefully protest.
* Several have been tortured.
* The soldiers of the New World Order are not going to die easy.
Reese Reports | 26 June 2024