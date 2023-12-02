BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Groomer got Run Over by a Reindeer
35 views • 12/02/2023

WATCH: Groomer Got Run over by a Reindeer Dylan Mulvaney Suffers Mental Breakdown after watching this! Groomer Got Run Over by a Reindeer: to the tune of Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Lyrics: Groomer got run over by a reindeer Chasing lil boys on Christmas eve Some say he’s a stunning and brave woman But I know hes your typical drag queen He was sniffing in an island With Joe Biden and Epstein When suddenly there there was a movement Of a person who was below age 16 He went chasing after that case But some deer knew what to do They said “Santa get the MOFO” Then they split that ugly groomer into two So Groomer got run over by a reindeer Chasing little boys on Christmas eve Some say he’s a stunning and brave woman But I know hes a typical drag queen. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all party's satisfaction.

trumptruthchild abuselgbttransgendergender dysphoriatwo gendersprotect childrens innocence
