They are deleting our memories....

“Fear creates a death cycle to the neurogenesis process,” warns Michael Nehls, medical doctor and internationally renowned molecular geneticist.

Dr. Nehls lays out a shattering chain of circumstantial evidence indicating that behind these numerous negative influences lies a targeted, masterfully executed attack on our individuality.

Mr. Nehls' reference to the spike protein generated by mRNA inoculations (bioweapons) as the cause of neurological inflammation suggests an intentional global effort by the eugenicist mass murderers to not only kill those most vulnerable to attack (pre-existing medical conditions, poor health etc.), but also to effectively kill the hippocampus in everyone else, creating a population which has lost its critical thinking skills, becomes resigned to permanent apathy, and essentially becomes zombified. This helps explain why people are regularly noticing others in public who seem to have become almost lifeless, as if drunk on powerful pharmaceutical-grade tranquilizers.