Acapulco has suffered heavy destruction by the mysterious Hurricane Otis.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
3
1109 views • 10/26/2023

Acapulco, Mexico has been devastated by Otis.

Acapulco after the landfall of hurricane Otis that made landfall yesterday as a category 5 storm. The city may be the first with over 1 million inhabitants to face the eye of a category 5 hurricane. They had very little time to evacuate, due to the sudden development of the storm. Almost seems geo-engineered. 🤷‍♀️


Officials have said that not a single power line pole remained standing in Acapulco, Mexico (https://t.me/police_frequency/103366). There are still dozens of communities without communication.


@police_frequency

https://t.me/police_frequency/103301


many more videos here:

https://twitter.com/search?q=acapulco&src=typed_query

Keywords
mexicoacapulcohurricane otis
