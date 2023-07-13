Just arrived, Chechen troops took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Having just arrived in Artemovsk from Maryinka, Akhmat Special Forces from Chechen forces took their first 5 Ukrainian prisoners in Kleshcheevka, south of Artemovsk. Commander Apti Alaudinov inspects the service of their fighters advancing in settlements controlled by Russian forces, contrary to rumors that Kleshcheevka is under Ukrainian control.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY