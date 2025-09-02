Joe Untamed: Confront National Security Threats| Election Integrity| And Continued mistreatment of Tina Peters w/ Clare Lopez and Dr. Jerome Corsi

In a nation where the foundations are trembling, today’s broadcast will shatter the illusion of stability. We’re plunging into the unfiltered reality of election integrity, national security, and global power schemes with two of the most knowledgeable and unyielding voices in the battle. Former CIA officer and national security expert Clare Lopez joins us to unravel the hidden ties between radical Islamic movements and Marxist factions within the U.S. Lopez reveals the ideological assault endangering our nation—and how immigration, ideology, and subterfuge fuel it.

Next, Dr. Jerome Corsi, Harvard-educated author and investigative journalist, exposes shocking claims about an Obama-Biden pact with Honduras that allegedly unleashed waves of illegal immigration, cartel influence, and political money laundering. Corsi details how this scheme supposedly leveraged immigration policies, religious figures, and financial ruses to bankroll political agendas, while systematically undermining election integrity. His evidence-based revelations will challenge your understanding of our borders, elections, and government.

Far beyond a simple program, it’s a bold summons to confront the truth, time for vigilance, action, and resolve. We’ll also spotlight the unjust prosecution of Tina Peters, contrasting her severe punishment with the leniency shown to proven election fraudsters. Prepare for bold truths, unapologetic insights, and revelations the mainstream media avoids. Today’s Untamed is a must-watch. The future of America is on the line.



