This is an anthem to uphold and proclaim and to praise Jesus Christ as King of all nations! In spite of hell; in spite of all; in spite of all the wickedness and evil and perversion that Satan can fling, Jesus Christ is the King of All Nations!
Many of my hymns can be found at https://musecore.com/billsey
#Mercy, #Grace, #Love