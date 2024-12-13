SN1441: American Accelerationism, Rapid Decay & Sanctuary Showdown ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5rpdih-sn1440-transitional-rift-biological-barrage-and-trafficking-terror-.html]





This is the first transmission in the new house. We’re still unpacking, but that doesn’t mean the work stops. It’s wild to think that this is the holiday season and the twilight of 2024, and yet the spirit of Christmas and abundance isn’t lingering in the hearts and minds of Americans. Instead, a veritable tension can be felt all throughout the land as the people know something is up.





While denizens debate what disaster could be deployed upon the people, we’re seeing continued reports of UFOs and UAP in the sky. This week, apparently there are drones being released from mother ships by Iran over New Jersey, and that’s even as headlines are being churned out regarding Luigi Mangione. To say that we live in interesting times would be an understatement.





As things seem like they’re spiraling out of control, deep down we know that’s not the truth and that all these events are setting the stage for some of the craziest, world-changing events we’ve ever witnessed. Say goodbye to 2024 as they’ve somehow drowned out the devastating reality of COVID and trivialized the thousands that have been sacrificed to the war-machine. Let’s eagerly await 2025, anticipating a deceitful inauguration complete with assassination attempts and more.





