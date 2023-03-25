The Real Anthony Fauci - Book Introduction

This is an introduction to the book written by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr called The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

To purchase book and contribute click link below:

www.childrenshealthdefense.org

To support this channel

www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn

Please Like, Subscribe and Share!

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZFt

Thank You!

God Bless!



