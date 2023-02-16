Exploring The Basics Of Aquaponics Why This May Be The Future Of Plant And Fish Production

Want to learn about aquaponics from an expert? Well, you’re in luck! Anthony Siccardi joins us in this episode to discuss his in-depth research surrounding this unique approach to food production.

Anthony is an Assistant Professor in the Biology department at Georgia Southern University. With years of experience in his field, Anthony has made fascinating discoveries in the world of fish and plant science…

Click https://cosm.georgiasouthern.edu/biology/people/faculty/anthony-siccardi/ to learn more about Anthony and his work!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q