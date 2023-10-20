Hamas with Drones Equipped for Dropping RPG-7 Rockets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas drones equipped for dropping RPG-7 rockets.
Video clearly illustrates the vulnerability of armored vehicles has increased due to the widespread use of commercial drones on the battlefield. An internet-purchased drone can potentially disable or destroy a highly expensive state-of-the-art tank worth millions of dollars