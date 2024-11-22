WW3 and Depopulation

As far as I'm concerned, World War 3 started in 2020. We are now about to enter another phase of this war. Our Civil Conflict will likely be a part of this World War.

This will Reset the world for the New Age, for the New System. It will also accelerate depopulation.

World War 3 is actually a war against the human race. This staged theatre of country versus country is a smokescreen. The leaders of this world are following a larger plan.