UNEXPLAINED CHAOS IN THE MIAMI MALL 🌀 PORTAL OPENING, ALIENS, OR SOMETHING ELSE? (PART 1)

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWo_qfierFw
🚀👽 In this video, I delve into the bizarre events that unfolded on January 1, 2024, at 8:30 pm, when the police responded to a chaotic scene at the mall.
👀 Speculation runs wild on TikTok and Twitter, with some claiming the involvement of 8-10 foot aliens! 🛸👾 The police, however, deny extraterrestrial involvement.
Now, let's discuss some intriguing aspects that raise eyebrows:
Massive Police Presence
Airport Shutdown
Helicopters
Gunshots reported
Police scanners turned off
Crowds running
Power Outages: 61,000 Homes Affected
Discover why people are freaking out in this video.
Finally, new witness claims kids opened a portal! 🌀
What are your thoughts on this mysterious incident? Share your theories and comments below! 👇 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more intriguing content. Stay curious! 🔍✨
Watch the explanation here, and see the alleged portal video. https://www.tiktok.com/@auntie_coolette/video/7320835592860749086?is_from_webapp=1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.