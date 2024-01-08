UNEXPLAINED CHAOS IN THE MIAMI MALL 🌀 PORTAL OPENING, ALIENS, OR SOMETHING ELSE? (PART 1)

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWo_qfierFw





🚀👽 In this video, I delve into the bizarre events that unfolded on January 1, 2024, at 8:30 pm, when the police responded to a chaotic scene at the mall.





👀 Speculation runs wild on TikTok and Twitter, with some claiming the involvement of 8-10 foot aliens! 🛸👾 The police, however, deny extraterrestrial involvement.





Now, let's discuss some intriguing aspects that raise eyebrows:





Massive Police Presence

Airport Shutdown

Helicopters

Gunshots reported

Police scanners turned off

Crowds running

Power Outages: 61,000 Homes Affected





Discover why people are freaking out in this video.





Finally, new witness claims kids opened a portal! 🌀





What are your thoughts on this mysterious incident? Share your theories and comments below! 👇 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more intriguing content. Stay curious! 🔍✨





Watch the explanation here, and see the alleged portal video. https://www.tiktok.com/@auntie_coolette/video/7320835592860749086?is_from_webapp=1