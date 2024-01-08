Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNEXPLAINED CHAOS IN THE MIAMI MALL 🌀 PORTAL OPENING, ALIENS, OR SOMETHING ELSE? (PART 1)
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
495 Subscribers
199 views
Published 2 months ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWo_qfierFw


🚀👽 In this video, I delve into the bizarre events that unfolded on January 1, 2024, at 8:30 pm, when the police responded to a chaotic scene at the mall.


👀 Speculation runs wild on TikTok and Twitter, with some claiming the involvement of 8-10 foot aliens! 🛸👾 The police, however, deny extraterrestrial involvement.


Now, let's discuss some intriguing aspects that raise eyebrows:


Massive Police Presence

Airport Shutdown

Helicopters

Gunshots reported

Police scanners turned off

Crowds running

Power Outages: 61,000 Homes Affected


Discover why people are freaking out in this video.


Finally, new witness claims kids opened a portal! 🌀


What are your thoughts on this mysterious incident? Share your theories and comments below! 👇 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more intriguing content. Stay curious! 🔍✨


Watch the explanation here, and see the alleged portal video. https://www.tiktok.com/@auntie_coolette/video/7320835592860749086?is_from_webapp=1

Keywords
aliensportalgunshotsmedia blackoutproject bluebeammiami mallno police scannersairport shutdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket