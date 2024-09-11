BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's debate week! What will happen if Kamala implodes at debate like Biden?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
6 views • 8 months ago

Vivek predicts strange events if Trump trounces Harris in debate | Dr. Bret Weinstein goes on Joe Rogan to expose how the COVID vaccines are a two-stage bioweapon | Trump pledges to protect free speech and ban censorship | Laura Loomer exposes staged Kamala Harris emotional encounter with supporter | Trump vows to prosecute election cheaters | Brazil's communist president Lulu hosts parade and no one shows up | Bernie Sanders says quiet part out loud | House GOP demand voter ID requirements to avoid govt shutdown | Dick Cheney endorses Kamala Harris | American local governments are letting immigrants takeover | 300k Israelis gather to protest Netanyahu, Gaza War

Keywords
debatebidenkamala
