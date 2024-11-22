The first footage of the use of OFZAB-500 volumetric detonating aerial bombs was recorded in the Kupyansk direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first footage of the use of OFZAB-500 volumetric detonating aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module was recorded in the Kupyansk direction
The bright flash at the beginning of the video indicates the detonation of the sprayed incendiary mixture. These bombs allow strikes to be carried out from a safe distance, significantly increasing combat effectiveness.
🎙️ SOURCE @AussieCossack
