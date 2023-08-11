BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As They Plan For Another Plandemic, Whistleblower Tells How Pfizer Can Be Brought Down
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
917 followers
145 views • 08/11/2023

The unconstitutional Department of Health & Human Services has now formed the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which claims that it is preparing for reaction to the next plandemic... or are they actually planning for it. You be the judge. We'll also look at the latest statement about SARS-CoV2 from Dr. David Martin and we'll hear from former Pfizer rep Karen Kingston on how to stop Pfizer and their bioweapons, along with the truth about suing them over their fraud.

Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/⁠

Keywords
hhsbioweaponshealth and human servicesdavid martinpfizerplandemicsars cov2karen kingstonadministration for strategic preparedness and responseaspr
