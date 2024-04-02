Angry Israelis Flood The Streets Demanding That Bibi Step Down-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 1 2024

Thousands of demonstrators packed streets outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday evening in a mass protest demanding Bibi Netanyahu and the government resign, marking the first day in what is slated to be a four-day event.

The organizers of the protest called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to step down, for Israel to hold early elections, and for the country’s leaders to agree to a hostage deal that will bring about the release of the 130 captives held in Gaza since Hamas’s devastating October 7 attack on the country. The gathering outside the Knesset was spearheaded by a coalition of anti-government protest movements, including the Kaplan Force and Brothers in Arms, who plan to hold four days of protests and gatherings in Jerusalem this week.

“Wherefore hear the word of the LORD, ye scornful men, that rule this people which is in Jerusalem.” Isaiah 28:14 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we all know that the timeclock of Bible prophecy is the nation of Israel, its capital city Jerusalem, and the Jewish people. This was at the heart of WWI, WWII, and will be present, front and center, as WWIII shortly begins to unfold. So the fact that an estimated 100,000 Israelis are staging another massive protest against the government, and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu, is absolutely newsworthy. Their proposed launch of a military operation in Rafah is also something we need to look at, that has nearly zero support of other world governments, and could cause huge problems for Israel. In other news, we look at the crazy preparations being made for the April 8th solar eclipse and its ‘Path of Totality’, and other end times world events you need to know about!