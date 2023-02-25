© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enter the Dragon in the NATO vs Russia war. This past week the Dragon has flown into Germany, Ukraine and Russia. China is united with Russia to promote stability in the world. Will NATO back down or will they do like Hitler did in the last months of the war, leading more of his own people to death? Many Americans think they are safe but if NATO even attempts to use nuclear weapons, America is toast.