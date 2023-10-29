Impossible To Destroy Hamas...': Russia's Hard-hitting Statement As Israel Enters Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Foreign Minister has accused Israel of not abiding by International Law. Sergei Lavrov said Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip runs counter to International Law. The Russian Minister also warned of a catastrophe that could last decades in the Gaza Strip. Russia has called for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution since the war started.