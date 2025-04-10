BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unveiling the Biblical Wisdom of Equity: Insights from Tamar Israel
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 5 months ago

יהוה‎ commands us to live with equity – but are we listening? Equity is the pulse of biblical justice. The Hebrew word for equity, "Yashar," means being straight, even, and right—that is, living straight, even, and right with others regardless of nationality, sex, creed, religion, or race. But equity also means living right and just in the eyes of יהוה‎, who decides what is equitable. When we examine our lives and the world around us, sadly, we encounter hardships. In Knowledge of Equity, the author demonstrates the correlation between equity and abundance. Get your copy now and discover how living with equity can transform your life, community, and world.

https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond


⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Understanding Biblical Justice and Equity

00:02:05 - Exploring Yahweh's Knowledge of Equity

00:04:00 - Insights from the Book on Equity Principles

00:05:44 - Living in Harmony with Universal Laws

Keywords
interviewpodcastentrepreneurpodcastinginspirecelebrityinterviewsblackpodciplesjusticeandabundancetamarisraelbooklivingwithequityknowledgeofequityyahwehequitybiblicaljustice
Chapters

00:00:00- Understanding Biblical Justice and Equity

00:02:05- Exploring Yahweh's Knowledge of Equity

00:04:00- Insights from the Book on Equity Principles

00:05:44- Living in Harmony with Universal Laws

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy