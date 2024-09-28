Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 24, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2385 - How much manipulation and gaslighting is going on through the media? -What type of topics are being twisted from Trump’s mouth? -How does the wars with Israel end up causing more confusion with Christians? -Do Jews really control the world? -The importance of the amendments. -How much lying have we been told? -How can they limit the addiction in the young for social media? -A family told no for settlement from wrongful use of medicine. -Are you teaching the young good lifestyle food habits?