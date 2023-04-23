Pre-Birth Memory of Incarnation Process: "So much Spiritual Effort, but still facing NWO Slavery"

Video sources: Love Covered Life Podcast "Pre-Birth Experience: Soul Group Needed Someone to Handle Really Hard Life"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9_On-BmKOw



The Other Side NDE "Atheist Overdoses; Shown Soul's Process Of Pre-Life Planning (NDE)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX6A7w2vLl8



Crack the Cave "UFOs and Greys - Aliens - Archons Pre-birth memories. Reincarnation trap soultrap. NDEs"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIPVQQsmYGg



Crack the Cave "Pre-birth memories. Reincarnation trap possible soultrap. NDEs Near death experience"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvSD23pfv-8





Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM



Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



