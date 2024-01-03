Create New Account
Hezbollahs 10 Attacks In 14 Hours On Day Of Arouris Killing IDF Troops Dead
Published 2 months ago

On the day that senior Hamas leader Saleh Al Arouri was killed in a Beirut suburb considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, the Lebanese group announced as many as 10 airstrikes on north Israel. Hezbollah claimed to have hit a new command headquarters of the IDF, and new spy equipment placed on cranes near the border.

