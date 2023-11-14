The Power to Drop Painful Self-Doubt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: We cannot fulfill who we are – all that we are created to be – in an imagined time to come, any more than a rose waits for the “right kind” of sunlight to reveal – and to realize – its natural beauty and grace.
Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer Follow Guy on social media at:
https://www.facebook.com/guyfinleyofficial
https://www.instagram.com/guyfinleyofficial/
https://twitter.com/guy_finley
https://insighttimer.com/guyfinley
https://www.tiktok.com/@guyfinleyofficial
https://www.youtube.com/@GuyFinley
We need your support! Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation of any amount.
Donate via PayPal: https://www.guyfinley.org/paypal
Donate via the Life of Learning Foundation website: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate
Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy
Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual
seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a
Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to
let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor
of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally
recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the
proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable
donations from our generous supporters.
Learn more at: https://www.guyfinley.org