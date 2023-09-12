Tucker Carlson (12/9/2023) - Powerful Interview with Gonzalo Lira's Father - Ep. 47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 47 - Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July [2023], for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree. Here’s a statement from Gonzalo Lira’s father.
Source: https://twitter.com/tuckercarlson/status/1733581286256607619
When the wicked spring as the grass, and when all the workers of iniquity do flourish; it is that they shall be destroyed for ever: (Ps 92:7)
But thou, LORD, art most high for evermore. (Ps 92:8)
Jesus gave us only one way of escape from this evil, wicked world.
NarrowWayTruth.com