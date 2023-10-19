The American C-17 Globemaster III transporter Plane - Delivered to Israel the first batch of MDT David armored vehicles

The American C-17 Globemaster III transporter delivered to Israel the first batch of MDT David armored vehicles, intended to replace those lost during the battles with Hamas in the early days of the invasion.

Biden will address the nation at night about aid to Ukraine, as well as Israel. The performance is scheduled for three o'clock in the morning.

According to NBC News, he plans to ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine and $40 billion for aid to Israel, Taiwan and to strengthen the Mexican border.

But it is unknown whether this request will be made in Biden's nightly address.

As of this morning early US time: Palestinian Ministry of Health: The number of martyrs in Gaza has risen to more than 3,500 and the wounded to 12,000





