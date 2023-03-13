BE CAREFUL! NEW GAME CLAIMS TO SPEAK TO JESUS! How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used by Demons!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





If we make a mistake in the development of AI, we will do great damage, because for example, in dialogue and chat applications, most people will think that they communicate with a human being and not with a machine.





This magnifies the danger, as exorcists have found that demons easily intervene in technology, such as cell phone text messages.





Here we will talk, with concrete data, about how artificial intelligence platforms can open the doors to evil beings without us realizing it.

