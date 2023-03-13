BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BE CAREFUL! NEW GAME CLAIMS TO SPEAK TO JESUS! How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used by Demons!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
100 views • 03/13/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 13, 2023


If we make a mistake in the development of AI, we will do great damage, because for example, in dialogue and chat applications, most people will think that they communicate with a human being and not with a machine.


This magnifies the danger, as exorcists have found that demons easily intervene in technology, such as cell phone text messages.


Here we will talk, with concrete data, about how artificial intelligence platforms can open the doors to evil beings without us realizing it.

https://forosdelavirgen.org/inteligencia-artificial-utilizada-demonios/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGiY1gXMZDs


Keywords
jesuschristiantechnologyaiartificial intelligencedemonscatholiccell phonedangertext messageshuman beingexorcistsnew gamespeaks to jesusgreat damagechat applicationsopens the door to evil
