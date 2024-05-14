© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To The Surprise Of No One
* What happens when you steal all the $ and don’t build defensive structures to stop the advance of the Russian army?
* Ask Ukraine!
* New reports show they built shell companies to steal millions in U.S. dollars meant for trenches and fortifications.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Oh Sh*t! Putin Can’t Believe It, Ukraine Stole The Money & Didn’t Build Defenses (14 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4v4nft-oh-sht-putin-cant-believe-it-ukraine-stole-the-money-and-didnt-build-defens.html