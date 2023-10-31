This is nothing new from Soros: Matt Palumbo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘The Man Behind The Curtain’ author Matt Palumbo discusses how anti-Israel groups received more than $15 million from George Soros’ foundation on ‘The Bottom Line.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html