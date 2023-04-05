BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #4 How to Post Digital Images for Sale Correctly in Etsy
DaveKettner
DaveKettner
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 04/05/2023

Not generating any sales on Etsy? Now is the time to JUMPSTART your Etsy store and start generating more sales and profits. This is video #4 of my new mini-training series that will help you get your Etsy store generating the orders and sales that you desire by starting with selling digital images. I will teach you how to post your digital designs for sale on Etsy following the exact same way that I do in my store. I will show you what to put in each area in creating a listing, how to sell a digital file, and where to upload the files for instant downloading when a customer purchases from you.

Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.

Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy

Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/davekettner

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner

ENJOY!

Dave


Keywords
making money onlineselling on etsymaking money with etsyhow to sell digital imagesgenerating etsy trafficinstant image designs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy