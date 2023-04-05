Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #4 How to Post Digital Images for Sale Correctly in Etsy

Not generating any sales on Etsy? Now is the time to JUMPSTART your Etsy store and start generating more sales and profits. This is video #4 of my new mini-training series that will help you get your Etsy store generating the orders and sales that you desire by starting with selling digital images. I will teach you how to post your digital designs for sale on Etsy following the exact same way that I do in my store. I will show you what to put in each area in creating a listing, how to sell a digital file, and where to upload the files for instant downloading when a customer purchases from you.

Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy

