April 28, 2023, America 180 with David Brody interview with Nicole Tsai
Nicole explained why the CCP’s secret police in New York is not the biggest problem facing Chinese Americans. The biggest problem facing Chinese Americans is the CCP’s weaponization of federal government agencies, including the FBI, SEC, and DOJ.
2023年4月28日, America 180 with David Brody 采访 Nicole Tsai
Nicole解释了为什么说中共在纽约的秘密警察局并不是美国华人面临的最大问题，美国华人目前面临的最大问题是中共对联邦政府机构的武器化，包括FBI，SEC，和DOJ。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#moschinese @America180_official @Nicole7749 #mosenglish
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#takedowntheccp