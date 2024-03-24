BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vimana (1991, Arcade)
30 views • 03/24/2024

Vimana is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Toaplan and published by Tecmo (in Japan) and Topalan (in Europe). It was only released in the arcades.

Your ship has only one weapon. You can hold down fire to charge for a spread shot. The weapon can be upgraded by collecting green power-ups. You have no classical smart bombs, but a power-up which will create a circle of sphere surrounding your ship. The sphere absorb certain enemy shots (not all) and will automatically target and go towards enemies. You can sometimes find new sphere power-ups.
While the game has levels and boss fights, they seamlessly merge into each other until the final boss. Vimana can be played in two-player co-op.

shootemuparcade gametoaplantecmo
