Pyramids of the world. What is their role in times of global cataclysms? Kaleidoscope of facts 5
75 views • 02/25/2024

Pyramids of the world! Unknown pages of history are opened for all mankind by the unique international research project "Kaleidoscope of facts".

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, the fifth online conference “Pyramids The ancient technology" will be held live on the ALLATRA TV channel.

- How to explain that pyramids are found not only on the surface of the Earth, under the ground and underwater, but also on other planets of the Solar system?

- What is the secret and purpose of pyramid complexes?

- What secret does Kailas keep?

- Climate disasters and their cyclical nature.

- Does humanity have a chance for salvation?

- Why does the future of civilization depend on each of us?


https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-sensei


AllatRa TV official email address: [email protected]

pyramidskaleidoscope of factspyramids of the worldglobal cataclysms
