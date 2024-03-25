2 Corinthians 3:7-18 The Sufficiency of the New Covenant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2 Corinthians 3:7-18 where we look at the Sufficiency of the New Covenant. The New Covent is better and replaces the Old. We can trust in the finished work of Christ on the Cross for our salvation. The Law cannot save us, but it points us to Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au