REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON ( LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND+CIVIL WAR MOVIES-WORMWOOD COMES-WARNINGS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 15, 2023





REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY (THOUGHTS ON THE NEW MOVIE OUT ON NETFLIX CALLED "LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND" AND COMING MOVIE CALLED ( CIVIL WAR)-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SHOWN ECLIPSING THE SUN? OR SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024 SCENE? THE DESTROYER PLANET X EARTHS TWIN SUN COMES-WARNING IS BEING GIVEN FOR COMING WAR AND COMING EFFECTS OF BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-HE BIBLICAL FIERY RED DRAGON-BIBLICAL DESTROYER-THE BIBLICAL FIERY RED DRAGON (PLANET X) READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 12/15/23...i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. For this video my main notes will be all in my comments section above all other comments pinned. So please go there to read thank you for coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPVSF-Ws8V0