AIDS Rehearsal for Covid Plandemic and Criminal Fauci Connection - Celia Farber





Journalist Celia Farber has done more work investigating the murky roots of AIDS than any other reporter - and it’s remarkable how closely the AIDS epidemic of yesteryear echoes the Covid pandemic carnage that tore the globe to shreds in 2020. Celia is a writer, investigator, and author. She has spent years interviewing scientists, doctors, and members of academia on the narrative of AIDS. After her work and reputation were revived through Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Celia has been able to tell her story and speak about her experiences uncovering terrifying details about today’s manufactured health crises. AIDS was just a test run for COVID and more corruption to come - and Dr. Anthony Fauci is behind all of it.









TAKEAWAYS





AZT was an AIDS drug that was quickly approved by the FDA without testing and is linked to tens of thousands of deaths





Fast-track testing for new drug treatments is extremely dangerous and deadly.





Dr. Fauci expanded on HIV research throughout his medical career.





One unique mirror narrative between AIDS and COVID from the elites: don’t question the narrative









