Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zelensky regime using barrier detachments, which shoot those who dares to retreat.
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
225 views
Published 2 months ago

Zelensky regime using barrier detachments, which shoot those who dares to retreat.

8In the video, NATO Proxy Force soldiers are retreating to the rear from their position, which is being stormed by Russian fighters, but they are met with fire from a barrier detachment.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
afufratricidebarrier detachments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket