Lower Your Mortgage Rate by Asking The Seller To Lower It By A POINT! NY RE Agent Spills Secrets!
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
47 views • 08/16/2023

Lower Your Mortgage Rate a Point by Asking The Seller To Include That In The Contract When You Buy A House!

Chris Berger Has Another Berger Point For You!

From His 20+ Year Career as A Real Estate Agent....

Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com

Chris has been a realtor for over 20 years. He used to run a home masonry business for nearly 20 years and he and his wife built the home they raised their family in over 40 years ago.

Let Chris tell you more! Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com







































experiencedrealtor, firsttimehomebuyer, firsttimehomebuyers, firsttimebuyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers, tipsforbuyingahousein2023, tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, howtofixahomeandremodelit, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate, buy down a mortgage rate


Keywords
realtorpropertymanagementexperiencedrealtorfirsttimehomebuyerfirsttimehomebuyersfirsttimebuyerpropertyinvestingfixandfliprealestatefixandflipsfixandsellsaleoflandputnamcountyputnamnyduchesscountynytipsforbuyingahometipsforbuyerstipsforbuyingahousein2023tipsforbuyingahousetipsforbuyingyourfirsthousebuyahousehowtobuyahousehowtobuyahomehowtofixahomeseller financingbuy down a mortgage rate
