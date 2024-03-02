RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan was the first to reveal the contents of that leaked 40-minute conversation between high-ranking German military officers. Here's what she said about it.

Adding: I'm posting a portion of the recorded call. Here is more info:

Regarding the German Bundeswehr audio recording about Taurus and attacking the Crimean Bridge:

In the German segment of the social network X, at the insistence of the Bundeswehr, a number of accounts were blocked that distributed a recording of a conversation between German military personnel discussing the Taurus missile attack on the Crimean Bridge, the tabloid Bild claims

"It's called covering your tracks." So Zakharova in her Telegram channel commented on the message that in the German segment X they blocked pages that distributed a recording of a conversation between German military personnel

The German publication Focus suspected Scholz of lying after a recording of a conversation between Bundeswehr officers appeared.





This puts Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a difficult position. He previously rejected the possible delivery of Taurus to Ukraine on the grounds that German soldiers were needed to launch cruise missiles in Ukraine. On the other hand, the generals in the recording suggest that Ukraine will be able to govern them independently.

A spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Defense previously stated: “We are checking whether any messages were intercepted in the Luftwaffe area. The Federal Military Counterintelligence Directorate (BAMAD) took all necessary measures. We cannot say anything about the contents of the messages that are clearly being intercepted."





