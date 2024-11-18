Teach Us To Number Our Days-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 17 2024

One of the many recurring messages found in your King James Bible has to do with time and the length of our days here upon the Earth. Many a man, and woman, have found themselves 'in departing' without ever realizing that we all come with an expiration date. Moses had one, Aaron had one, Paul had one, and Christian, so do you, and it is in your best interest to find out a little something about it. That's the subject of my message today for this Sunday Service. One main reason for wanting to uncover what God has to say about our appointed time is because we all will give an account for how we spent it. Do you realize that time is the only currency that people spend without ever checking their balance? Lost people will give an account for their time at the Great White Throne Judgment found in Revelation 20, and saved people will give an account for how we spent our time at the Judgment Seat of Christ found in places like 2 Corinthians 5:10. The message of this lost world has always been "Enjoy yourself, it's later than you think", and the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ is to "redeem the time for the days are evil". Only you can decide how you spend the time you have left, but saved or lost, you will give an account.



