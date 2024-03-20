FRANCE ENTERING WAR AGAINST RUSSIA

Amid a fuss in the media, Paris has already taken action. On March 19, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation confirmed that the initial group of up to 2, 000 French fighters are already being trained for their deployment in Ukraine.





It was previously revealed that Macron set the task for the Ministry of the Armed Forces to study the issue of sending forces of the Foreign Legion to Ukraine back in February. On February 27, the formation of three companies of fighters from the Foreign Legion began.





On March 5, the French military leadership approved the staffing of the battalion tactical group, which includes these very three companies of the Legion. Having found no enough Legionnaires to assure the declared manpower of the battalion tactical group, Paris was forced to fill its ranks with personnel from the Ministry of the Armed Forces. As a result, there are two times more regular military personnel in the newly formed unit.





The special tactical battalion group assigned for Ukraine is conducting the combat training on the training ground la Courtine. The unit should complete the combat coordination in mid-April and be ready for deployment to Ukraine.





According to the Russian foreign intelligence, the French military fears that it will be too hard to hide and secure the transfer of a large unit of French forces to Ukraine. The French servicemen will become the priority target for Russian precision strikes.





The French military is already fighting in Ukraine; and their efficiency is not high enough. The increased number of French citizens killed in Ukraine provokes the growing discontent among the French servicemen unwilling to go fighting. According to the official data of the Russian Ministry of Defense, at least 147 out of 356 French mercenaries have been eliminated so far. The French military is already facing the problem of finding new “volunteers” to rotate forces in Ukrainian.





Since the very beginning of the Russian military operations, the command staff of the French Foreign Legion has been encouraging the departure of legionnaires disguised as mercenaries and volunteers. The first units to send their fighters Ukraine reportedly included the special forces of the Groupement des Commandos Parachutistes.





The official deployment of the special tactical battalion group will allow the French military to hide the real losses it has already suffered in Ukraine.





Of course, Paris is denying all the reports, traditionally blaming them as Russian propaganda; while the French President insists on the French deployment in Ukraine, and the French General Staff announced preparations for some “difficult battles”.





Meanwhile, Moscow warned Paris that it is well aware of its plans and is ready to welcome the French on the frontlines.

https://southfront.press/france-entering-war-against-russia/