The Kingdom Series: Part 15 | The Kingdom Temple
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
15 views • 2 months ago

Can you trust the word of God to be the truth? Does the word of God mean what it says and says what it mean?

In this session we will explore the concept of our human bodies being the literal temple/dwelling place of God the father and his son Jesus Christ. What does that mean, what are the benefits of such experience and how are these practicalized?

Join us in this exploration and be free to make your comments or ask questions.

Keywords
spiritualjesussalvationlifechristianityliving
