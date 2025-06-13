John Richardson testimonial stopping a $200K cancer surgery for intestinal blockage!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: Nice to see you, John. I mean, really nice to see you, John. I've been looking forward to this day for a few weeks.

John Richardson: Recently, I had my little health scare, and Dr. Wolfe saved my life. I know all about cancer and all about apricot seeds and B17, but nobody in the world, as far as I'm concerned, knows more about the guts and our intestines than Dr. Darrell Wolfe.

Judy Mikoivts, PhD: We want to hear your testimony, John.

John Richardson: God put me through a trial recently. For my whole life, I have known about the Medical Industrial Complex. My dad was part of it, and I always told people I'd never allow myself be part of that, to be brought into it. Within hours of me going through throwing it up, and I've had an intestinal problem and blockage in my intestines, which I know what it was. It wasn't what the doctors were telling me when I went to the hospital, but Dr Darrell Wolfe literally walked me through it like a savior. Dr Henry Ealy literally walked me through it. Dr Brian Ardys was on the phone, walking me through it. I had some of the best people around that were walking me through it, and I was told that if I didn't do radical surgery to cut out half of my large intestine within 24 hours of showing up in the emergency room, I'd be dead in 10 days. Well, that was 40 days ago, 40 days and 40 nights ago. Judy and I'm here. There's a whole lot more to the story. And a lot of people said, Wait a minute. How did you get diagnosed with cancer? If you've been talking about B-17 apricot seeds. I was on the phone with Dr Darrell Wolfe. He said, they should get malpractice. I was talking to our mutual friend, Tom Renz. He said, John, we could sue them for malpractice. This is a hospital full of 15 MDS telling me I had cancer, Judy, and all I had was an intestinal blockage. And I told him I had after I started talking to Doctor Wolf and telling him what to do, I had 15 bowel movements in one day, and they just ignored it like I wasn't saying it. And how can you have intestinal cancer that's blocking if you're going to have 15 bowel movements in a day? It's a longer story than just that.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's such an important story!

John Richardson: This Medical Industrial Complex is convincing people get a $200,000 life-changing surgery, over a couple $100 worth some nutrients and some good advice from a health practitioner, maybe a couple $1,000 in expenses, as compared to shortening your life by 40 years. It's absolutely insane, but it happened to me, or otherwise I wouldn't even believe it myself.





06/08/2025 - 18 Healers of the Faith: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2l08hvb1sGti

06/13/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Show with John Richardson: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1kvJpyOPDEPxE





Find DocOfDetox products: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts

Apricot Seeds: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxApricotSeeds

C60: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxC60