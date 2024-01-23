Create New Account
MSDNC Defends Graphic Child Po n in School Libraries -- Joy Reid vs Mom's for Liberty (FULL)
Recharge Freedom
Joy Reid brought on Tiffany Justice of moms for liberty, performing her usual actions of speaking over the guest, deflecting, not answering a question, what all the while defending graphic adult content in school libraries, for the first time standing up for parental rights in context of having such smart available for children. #msnbc #joyreid #momsforliberty #woke

democratsmsnbcus politicsjoy reidculture warmapsmsdncbanning bookswolkmoms for libertytiffany justicebook bandsgenderqueerinfecting the youth

