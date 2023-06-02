© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Proverbs Of Solomon And The Wise.
Proverbs 1:6 (NIV).
6) for understanding proverbs and parables,
the sayings and riddles of the wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The book of Proverbs is written
for understanding the precepts
of traveling the Narrow Path.
