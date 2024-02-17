The Globalists' Con

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The $60B For Ukraine Has Become Symbolic
* The Munich Security Conference is the arms industry’s Davos i.e. a bazaar of arms dealers.
* NATO is a protectorate, not an alliance.
* They won’t defend themselves b/c we do it for them — and underwrite it with our $.
* ‘Elites’ welcome the invasions of illegals in Europe and America.
* Once you grasp the importance of macro-economics, capital markets and central banks, you realize how you’ve been played.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3399: Fighting The Forces Of Evil While Standing For Rule Of Law (17 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dzphi-episode-3399-fighting-the-forces-of-evil-while-standing-for-rule-of-law.html